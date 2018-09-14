Clear

The history of Oktoberfest

The history of Oktoberfest

Posted: Fri Sep 14 19:33:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 19:33:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

event is being held in a new location. storm team 10's brady harp was at the festivities and has more. organizers say oktoberfest is important to the terre haute community. they say moving the venue to the meadows shopping center benefits all parts of the festival. terry hamilton: "we meet everybody we dance we have a good time until the wee hours of the morning when it's time to come home." oktoberfest attendees like hamilton say they look forward to the german culture celebration every year. this is the first year the event is being held in front of the meadows shopping center. organizers say this location is more spacious than the event's old one on wabash. connie gualano: "this is awesome. being able to park. we have the parking. we've got a much bigger tent. the weather is cooperating. we're thrilled to death. the meadows people have been very very generous to us and helped us out." organizers say the event is a good place to educate area residents about german culture. gualano: "we do have first generation german folks here that started the club. we have family members here and not only that it's to celebrate fall." volunteers say they work almost year 'round organizing oktoberfest. they say all the work is worth it watching event-goers enjoy the german food and music. hamilton: "have a beer and listen to the music and everybody's here, friends, family neighbors, and it's good for the economy, especially the economy." if you couldn't make it out to oktoberfest friday you're in luck. the event continues tomorrow from 11am to 11pm. remember this year the festival is at the meadows shopping center parking lot.
