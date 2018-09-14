Clear

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

now to another job alert... this one in greene county. a small defense contractor is growing. it means more than a hundred new jobs will be created. news 10's heather good was there for the announcement this afternoon and has more. this is happening at integrity defense services incorporated. of these jobs... at least half of them will go to people already in greene county... according to the business owner... this is something he says he takes seriously. indiana governor eric holcomb was on hand... alongside staff at integrity defense services incorporated ... as owner david burkett announced the business is expanding. the growth is thanks to a recently awarded five year contract to produce equipment for the u-s marine corps. david burkett, owner, says, "we're looking to hopefully triple in size by the beginning of next year hopefully." i-d-s-i is a defense contractor providing services to organizations like crane -- also located in greene county. it was first opened in december of last year and -- according to burkett -- currently employs 15 people. a hundred and sixty new jobs could be added by the end of 2022. burkett says, "i'm a greene county guy. i was born and raised here so seeing this area develop means a lot to me and having a part in it means a lot because as a small business owner you look at these guys as your family." governor eric holcomb explains half of the jobs will go to people in greene county. governor eric holcomb says, "they're not just jobs, they're careers. these are careers that are paying well above the state average for new jobs, like forty percent, north of forty percent more." burkett says he is looking for people he can train on the job. burkett says, "just being able have that influence on this community and being able to hire people that i've known my entire life that might not have had the opportunity to go to college but their skill set is still very important even though they don't have a college degree." hiring starts now. burkett hopes to double his workforce to thirty over the next year. if you are interested in apply for a job... you can online. we've got a link on our website... wthitv.com. hurricane florence is now a tropical storm. but authorities
