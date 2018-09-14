Speech to Text for Harrison College announces closures

to their next steps. that's as the college announced it will be closing its doors for good. harrison college sent out a press release earlier today. it said leaders are closing campuses in indiana, ohio and north carolina. this includes the location right here in terre haute. the closure will be effective this sunday, september 16th. leaders say they're working with organizations to help students transfer to colleges within their respective states. at this time, officials have not said what will happen to the jobs.