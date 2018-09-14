Clear

One person dead in I-70 crash

Posted: Fri Sep 14 19:24:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 19:24:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

dead after a crash. the crash happened on interstate 70 near mile marker 3. that's near darwin road in west terre haute. a news 10 viewer sent this video to us. indiana state police told news 10 a semi driver plowed into the back of another semi. that crash started a fire in one of the vehicles. the driver of the rear semi died. at this time authorities are not releasing the name of the driver. "we're trying to ascertain if there's another person inside because sometimes the companies drive with co-drivers so we're trying to find that out right now." the indiana department of transportation is on the scene of the crash. that's because the structure of the bridge could have been damaged in the fire. right now the west bound lanes are open. the east bound lanes of 70 are still closed. authorities are directing traffic toward a ramp. no one was seriously hurt after an incident
