Using ham radios to make a difference

many communication systems on the east coast. but one system is still up and running. we are at the bottom hour of the hurricane florence.. amateur radio or ham radio is the only communcation system that works well...when all others fail. it's a lifeline during emergency situations. operators help first responders. they also help families communicate they're okay. a local group says these communications can be used in any situation. [c2]hurricane florence and ham radio-sotvo its not just somebody is need of assistance. but this is an area to avoid. /// it's basic means of communication is what it is during times of emergency. if you'd like to learn more about amateur radio ..we have linked you to that information on our website.. wthitv dot com. [c3]hurricane florence relief-vo at rov in these situations you-at-home are always ready to jump-in