Speech to Text for Linton Cheerlead bus crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local bus. the linton miner football team tweeted this picture just a little bit ago. officials told us a bus carrying cheerleaders was on the way to a game in indianapolis. a large tree branch fell onto the top of the bus late this afternoon as it was leaving linton. again... no one was seriously hurt. hurricane florence has knocked out power and