Speech to Text for Raising awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

with cystic fibrosis. we introduced you to "silas john" on news 10 first a five.. he lives with cystic fibrosis. news 10's bureau chief gary brian explains how one event hopes to spread awareness of the disorder. this weekend is the great strides walk for cystic fibrosis here in vincennes. the event raises awareness for kids like silas john. silas is six years old. he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just a few weeks old. cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. there is currently no cure. this weekend is the cystic fibrosis great strides walk. the event raises money for research. organizers hope to raise 80,000 dollars this year. event organizer tammy howell says one important aspect of the walk is to bring awareness to the disorder. "the more we do these walks and the more the awareness the more the people come out of the woodwork who didn't know that this was available." the cystic fibrosis great strides walk is this sunday afternoon here at the vincennes university track. for more information head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in vincennes gary brian news 10. there are a lot of events happening this weekend in the