Speech to Text for Mental health and the Vigo County School Corporation

continue to rise. including among youth here in the wabash valley. but thanks to a grant from the indiana department of education the vigo county school corporation hopes to turn this around. news 10s garrett brown joins us now in the studio with more on todays big news. two hundred. that's the number of suicide referrals from students in the vigo county school corporation just last year. this shows these mental health issues are impacting the youth in the valley. but.. with a grant from the state -- vigo county hopes to turn these numbers around. the vigo county school corporation had a big announcement friday morning. the indiana department of education awarded the schools two point eight million dollars. this money will all go to mental health initiatives. "as selected as one of the three school corporations as we we're just honored for that part. its all about mental health and more mental health services." school leaders now plan to expand programs already in place.. and create new ones. they also want to work on encouraging youth to seek help through new programs. that's in addition to educating teachers and staff on identifying students who may be in need. "this grant will allow us to have multiple layers of support to where we can address and entire class, small group, an individual with issues they may be dealing with." "the two point eight million dollars will be split up over five years. the school corporation plans to use seventy five thousand dollars to pay a new employee. that person will coordinate mental health initiatives. the remaining money would be used for professional development. staff, students, and even parents will all be able to learn more about the role of mental health." "we hope to see that with this grant here that we can have a lot more parent education going on monthly in the vigo county school corporation on different topics and we hope to do the same for our teaching staff and other staff." the hamilton center will work with the school corporation. together, they hope the impact will reach beyond school walls. "we believe in students. we believe in kids. we believe in youth and to come together to make that work is monumental for our community." this grant helps more than just vigo county. the state hopes to use what happens here to implement new programs around the state. back to you.