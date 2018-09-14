Speech to Text for Downtown Terre Haute traffic headache

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend.. traffic will be a challenge downtown. there are several road closures to be aware of. ohio from u.s 41 to 4th street is still closed for repairs to the sinkhole. that could be closed for the next few days. wabash avenue is closed for the "blues at the crossroads" festival. you will not be able to access wabash between 6th and 8th streets. wabash avenue will be closed through saturday. this weekend is looking at beautiful weather..