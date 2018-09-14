Clear

Downtown Terre Haute traffic headache

Downtown Terre Haute traffic headache

Posted: Fri Sep 14 15:11:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 15:11:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Downtown Terre Haute traffic headache

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend.. traffic will be a challenge downtown. there are several road closures to be aware of. ohio from u.s 41 to 4th street is still closed for repairs to the sinkhole. that could be closed for the next few days. wabash avenue is closed for the "blues at the crossroads" festival. you will not be able to access wabash between 6th and 8th streets. wabash avenue will be closed through saturday. this weekend is looking at beautiful weather..
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 90°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin talks nice weather at Blues Fest

Image

Using ham radios to make a difference

Image

Linton Cheerlead bus crash

Image

Borrowed Hearts Pancake Breakfast

Image

Raising awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

Image

Men's Health Clinic

Image

Mental health and the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Downtown Terre Haute traffic headache

Image

Making progress on sinkhole repairs

Image

Pet Saver Friday Sept 14th National Adoption Weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe