Speech to Text for Making progress on sinkhole repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute. good evening and thanks for joining us. this evening... the intersection of fourth and ohio streets remains closed to all traffic. today.. we learned how crews plan to move forward. news 10s sarah lehman is live there now with updates. patrece.. crews have been making good progress in repairing the sinkhole here. they found that a leak in the sewer line was the cause. now... workers are repairing the leak ... and getting this hole filled as soon as possible. meanwhile, the terre haute fire department is working on repairs of its own. a sewer system that's more than a hundred years old. that's what officials say caused the massive sink hold in downtown terre haute. "we found a three foot by five foot hole where the bricks had just collapsed into the sewer." workers are fixing the leak. they're hoping to have the sink hole filled and repaired by wednesday. there was a city fire truck driving over the sinkhole as it opened. repairs on the truck aren't happening as quickly. the fire department's chief mechanic says a final inspection likely won't happen until october. "just to make sure that us and the crews have peace of mind that we know the truck is still in tact." when he got the call about what happened, he thought maybe it was just a big pot hole...until he got to the scene. "we were astounded at that large hole and wow. and then concerned obviously for the truck" hay says the back of the truck got caught on the edge of the sinkhole and then bounced out of the hole. he says otherwise things could have been a lot worse. "luckily for us it did not go in there. that would've been catastrophic to the truck and possibly injured the crew." hay says the repairs are looking to be about seven thousand dollars as of right now. now just a reminder to avoid this intersection at fourth and ohio. it is still closed to all traffic. even if you don't see crews working here this weekend -- it's still being repaired and could still be very dangerous. reporting live in downtown terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. with the sinkhole and many activites this