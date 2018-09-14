Speech to Text for Pet Saver Friday Sept 14th National Adoption Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meet dogs and cats from your local shelters! parke vermillion county humane society will be at terre haute petsmart all weekend with our adoptable animals! interested in volunteering, fostering or donating? contact the shelter today! " eric is live at oktoberfest previewing a big weekend expert greg reilly for this weeks petsaver. this weekend is a great opportunity to meet dogs and cats from your local shelters! parke vermillion county humane society will be at terre haute petsmart all weekend with our adoptable animals! interested in volunteering, fostering or donating? contact the shelter today! " eric is live at oktoberfest previewing a big weekend ahead warming up but nice for the