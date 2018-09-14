Clear

Overnight fire damages restaurant

Fire officials believe electrical problem caused fire

news out of vermillion county, indiana. firefighters just wrapped up work at the scene of a fire at taco bell. a k-f-c is also connected to the building. this is on state road 163 in clinton. the fire broke out just after 3:30 this morning. we talked with brad anderson. he's the division chief with black diamond fire department. he tells us they believe the fire was an electrical problem in the air handling system. no injuries were reported with this fire.
