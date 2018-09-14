Speech to Text for This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light breeze. High: 85° Friday night: Clear and pleasant. Low: 62° Saturday: Sunny. Staying mild. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend. Temperatures will get a boost into the mid 80s, but humidity values still remain low. Count on sunshine through the weekend and into next week. On the east coast, Hurricane Florence continues to weaken. At this point, moisture from that system looks like it will not impact southwestern Indiana.