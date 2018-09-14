Clear
This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light breeze. High: 85° Friday night: Clear and pleasant. Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light breeze. High: 85° Friday night: Clear and pleasant. Low: 62° Saturday: Sunny. Staying mild. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend. Temperatures will get a boost into the mid 80s, but humidity values still remain low. Count on sunshine through the weekend and into next week. On the east coast, Hurricane Florence continues to weaken. At this point, moisture from that system looks like it will not impact southwestern Indiana.
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

