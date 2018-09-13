Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

this week crime stoppers needs your help in identifying a person of interest in a case of theft. according to vigo county sheriff detectives, a victim in southern vigo county reported this theft from a residential construction site. items reported stolen were a 24 ft. ez tilt dump trailer, 75 bundles of shingles and 4 ladders. take a look at the image captured by a security camera. the suspect appears to be an unshaven white male with dark hair driving a dark colored passenger vehicle. if you have any information on the identity of the suspect involved, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats.