Speech to Text for A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northeast wind. friday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 61. light north northeast wind. friday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 61. light north northeast wind. friday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 61. light north northeast wind. friday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. welcome back... everyone thought the terre