Grace Waggoner golf

Vincennes Rivet golfer looking for another trip to state

Posted: Thu Sep 13 19:42:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 19:42:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

course this weekend to tee off in the state tournament.. sports 10's casey miller caught up with one wabash valley athlete who has high expectations.. all season long.. vincennes rivet has been able to rely on grace waggoner.. "you're going to have good rounds and bad rounds. but throughout the season so far, it's been pretty solid and consistent. so i'm looking forward to tournament time." the patriot senior is no stranger to the postseason.. waggoner reached the state finals last year as a junior.. and the year before that as just a sophomore.. "i've accomplished so much in the past. it's been a lot of work and a lot of pressure. so this year, i'm just trying to enjoy it and play more relaxed and more just enjoying the game, versus putting all the pressure on myself to succeed." despite reaching the finals two years in a row.. waggoner has struggled in the championship event.. but it's a trend she's hoping to reverse if she returns to the state finals.. "i'd definitely like to go out with a lower score, which shouldn't be too hard to do since i've had some rough rounds up there at prairie view. just play more relaxed and less stressed. and so far, having that mindset throughout the season has worked really well." waggoner's new approach this season comes with some perspective.. and from a love of the game. "there's nothing like high school golf. you're with all your best friends. it's a lot less stressful and a lot more fun." and now.. the patriot senior will lead her friends into the state tournament one last time.. at hulman links golf course. casey miller. sports 10. waggoner and vincennes rivet begin the state tournament on saturday at the country club of old vincennes. that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break... [f0]break 4
