Clear

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Posted: Thu Sep 13 19:41:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 19:41:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stage tonight. the terre haute community theatre is kicking off its new season. news 10 caught up with actors as they rehearsed for their upcoming play. it's called on golden pond. the show debuts september 21st. the show's director says the cast is excited for the community to see the results of all its hard work. "support the community. support theatre. live theatre is an amazing activity that i am very passionate about. this show hopefully can show that." for a look at other upcoming productions at the theatre, we've placed a link on our website. that's w-t-h-i-tv dot com. a rivalry on the soccer field tonight. we'll take you to the
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
More Nice Days
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Image

ISU road win

Image

Power of the Community Event

Image

Hidden in Plain Sight

Image

Keeping the YMCA Pool open? It was the hot topic at the city council meeting

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe