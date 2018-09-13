Speech to Text for Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

stage tonight. the terre haute community theatre is kicking off its new season. news 10 caught up with actors as they rehearsed for their upcoming play. it's called on golden pond. the show debuts september 21st. the show's director says the cast is excited for the community to see the results of all its hard work. "support the community. support theatre. live theatre is an amazing activity that i am very passionate about. this show hopefully can show that." for a look at other upcoming productions at the theatre, we've placed a link on our website. that's w-t-h-i-tv dot com.