ISU road win

Sycamores looking for road win

Posted: Thu Sep 13 19:39:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 19:39:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

road trip of the season saturday, the sycamore will make the hour trip over to charleston to face eastern illinois... the sycamores enter the contest one and one on the season.... isu is a much better team, but to be the proram they want to be they have to starting winning away from memorial stadium... isu saturday will try to snap a nine-game road losing streak and pick up their first road win since 2016 .... anytime you go on the road you have to be prepared. we have to have a different mindset. we got our first home game, next step is get that road victory. the colts will try again for their first win of the season this sunday when they travel to washington to take
