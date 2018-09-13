Clear

Power of the Community Event

Power of the Community Event

Posted: Thu Sep 13 19:39:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 19:39:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

fight. and that cause is educating local children. the united way of the wabash valley held an annual fundraiser tonight in clay county. it's called power of the community. the event raises money for success by 6. it's a program that encourages early literacy among wabash valley children. organizers say the earlier children learn, the better off they'll be later in life. 'we want to try to provide something for the children that will help these children succeed and prosper and become strong academic students. we know the reading is the key to all subject matter." the success by 6 program includes events like "real men read" and "mother goose on the loose". local actors are taking center
