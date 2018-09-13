Speech to Text for Keeping the YMCA Pool open? It was the hot topic at the city council meeting

afloat... the public packed the terre haute city council chambers to talk about efforts to re-open and fix the area y-m-c-a pool. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we told you yesterday on news 10 ... terre haute mayor duke bennett is working on a way to re-open the recently closed y-m-c-a pool. the pool is operated by the clay county "y" but the city of terre haute owns the property. several members of the public addressed the terre haute city council tonight... urging them to use that leverage to re-open the pool. news 10's heather good was at the meeting. she joins us now in the studio with more from area swimmers. [b3]sept 13 city council meeting-mon vo the y-m-c-a pool was not on the city council agenda this evening but is was still discussed for the first 45 minutes on tonight's meeting. several members of the public who used to use the pool addressed the council and mayor... thanking them for taking this issue seriously. kyle says, "so thank you so much for the opportunity to work with you and we are here and we are in force. thank you." people trying to save the ymca pool filled every seat at the terre haute city council meeting. many took to the podium to give personal testimony on how the pool has improved their health and wellbeing. kyle says, "we're taking action for ourselves." vera kyle says the group has been working dilligently to ensure the mayor and council are aware of the issue. vera kyle, used ymca pool, says, "they understand that this is important for our community. it is something that we can't lose and it's something that we all need, not just the ones that are using it now but the ones that could be suing it in the future." members of this group say they represent a small fraction of the people who need the pool at the y. they say more than 5-hundred people benefit from the pool. patricia bringman, used the ymca pool, says, "that means income coming into the y and without that pool i think they're going to feel the pinch. i can't imagine that it will function as it has with the pool because the pool is probably the main attraction." mayor duke bennett says there is a clear need for the pool. he explains re-opening the pool will require help through private donations and a partnership between the y and the city. mayor duke bennett says, "a pool is one thing that's on a big checklist that we have that we can offer to folks that are looking seriously at terre haute and i don't want to eliminate anything off that list." several members of the public say they are excited about the possibilities... and credit their activism for sparking change. ymca representative s were not at tonight's meeting. back to you.