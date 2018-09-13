Speech to Text for Loogootee volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the line at 1a, fourth- ranked loogootee... lady warriors go to their star mckenzi meurer....she sends one over the net that loogootee can't return ... loogootee with the perfect execution.... the bump,set and spike to olivia wininger.... point lady lions.... i'll tell you what this loogootee team is ranked for a reason, they are so darn good ...makenzie vanhoy the kill..... loogootee wins three-nothing, they snap north knox 10- game winning streak ... tonight