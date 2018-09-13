Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve tennis

to barr-reeve and loogootee and tonight we had one in a sport we usually don't get it in... the two rivals met in boys tennis, with both teams unbeaten on the season... the big match took place at barr-reeve .... one singles..... barr-reeve has an up and coming star in freshman kadyen graber ....he gets the point when loogootee can't return it...he won in straight sets... barr-reeve couldn't of gotten off to a better start....brycen graber at three singles here won to give the vikings a two-ohh advantage.... loogoottee wasn't done ....two singles.... jalen wildman playing great for lions.....he eventually gets the overhead slam....he won his match to give loogootee their first point... lions would get another point at one doubles....jorda n wildman with the slam ...loogootee took this match to tie things at two... it all came down to two doubles, it would go to a third set.... tommy kidwell with a big play at the net for barr-reeve and the point... the vikings number two doubles team would win the final three games to clinch the match... barr-reeve stays unbeaten and wins a thriller 3-2 over loogootee... north knox volleyball put a 10-game winning streak on