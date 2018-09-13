Speech to Text for Cup Trophy

were pretty even going into their showdown tonight, and that exactly how their match played out... the two rivals were playing for the cup trophy.... adam waters with a great diving stop in goal for north to stop brock barger.... south with another great shot on goal but waters says i don't think so....this game went to the half scoreless... second half....north had south goalee adam on-dres under attack ...nice ball by josh readinger to center it, but on-dres fights off the patriots to get the save... less than three to play, north with another scoring opportunity...... but on-dres makes another big play.... this game ends in a draw, north-south go scoreless... the patriots keep the cup trophy, since they had won the year before... we're use to big time showdowns when it comes