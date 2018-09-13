Speech to Text for CODA seeing positive results after revealing abuse shelter location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

power to help those being abused. it's a national issue that grows every day. a move some thought would put victims in "more" danger.. is instead better serving those in need. news 10's garrett brown is live in terre haute. he has more on "council on domestic abuse".. or coda's shelter and how it's improving lives. one year ago if you drove by this house you wouldn't have seen anything of out the ordinary. but we've since learned this duplex has a special purpose. it's coda's domestic abuse shelter for those seeking help. for years this building has saved hundreds of victims of domestic abuse. each person comes from a life they once thought could come to an end at any moment. "you know my whole life i felt trapped. i went from one abusive relationship to the next and at some point you just gotta come to the end of that rope and want a better life for yourself." that's why coda decided roughly a year ago to publicly reveal their shelter to the community. this would allow anyone seeking help to walk in. it was a decision some in the community were concerned about at first. but coda says it's been a great change. "so after making that change we've been thrilled. we've gotten great response from the community and now victims are welcome to come straight to our door. that does happen every know and then." with the shelter now public... victims don't have to walk blocks unattended for transportation. they've also been able to expand... adding more beds. by doing so.... they've helped over one hundred forty more people compared to last year. now coda's next step isnt just improving the shelter. but getting more programs created to better serve the entire community. "we have weekly evening support groups right now that are just offered to the residents who have used coda services. but eventually we will offer them to everyone in the community." ////////// "i just wanna let women and men and children know that there is a safe place to come if you need help and don't be afraid to make that step toward success and a free life because its so worth it." if you'd like to learn more about coda or to donate to their cause...go to our website at wthitv.com. about coda or to donate to their cause...go to our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, 'im news 10's garrett brown. back to you. a lot of people are excited for fall! an event