Local fraternity supports homeless shelter

Local fraternity supports local homeless shelter

Posted: Thu Sep 13 15:36:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 15:36:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

state university is spending time supporting people in need. members of "pi kappa alpha" are sleeping in a "box city" at dede plaza on campus. it's part of the "pikes for change" week long philanthropy event. the fraternity is raising money for bethany house's christmas shop. they'll buy gifts for families who might not get anything for christmas, if you'd like to donate... you can find a link on our webstie wthi tv dot com.
