Speech to Text for Local fraternity supports homeless shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state university is spending time supporting people in need. members of "pi kappa alpha" are sleeping in a "box city" at dede plaza on campus. it's part of the "pikes for change" week long philanthropy event. the fraternity is raising money for bethany house's christmas shop. they'll buy gifts for families who might not get anything for christmas, if you'd like to donate... you can find a link on our webstie wthi tv dot com. obesity is an increasing health concern in the