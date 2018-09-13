Speech to Text for New details on the Princeton train explosion

princeton, indiana. it happened back in june. c-s-x released a report this week.. it covers some of the details of what happened during the incident. you're looking at video of the scene here... two of the cars exploded when the crash happened... news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in princeton. he joins us now with details from the report... it's been nearly "3"- months since a train derailed here in princeton, indiana. the federal railroad administration has now released c-s-x's findings following the accident. just before 7pm on june 17th a train accident occurred just south of princeton. like most residents, mayor brad schmitt was winding down a relaxing weekend. "i was actually at the movies with my family. and the lights went out and the movie went down and power out." power was restored quickly. but schmitt's night had just begun. "i got a text within probably three minutes of the power going out and saying that there's been something happening from our police chief." according to a report from csx twenty four cars had derailed. of those 24.. eight were carrying hazmat materials. csx reports that two cars carrying liquified petroleum gas released over 50,000 gallons of the fluid. csx reports there was 1.5 million dollars worth of damage to equipment. despite the damage no injuries nor loss of life was reported. schmitt says this was helped by a well trained response team. "we have meetings and they do practice for catastrophic events. and so when something like that does happen, things went probably better then we could have hoped for." three months later the mayor says the city has learned lessons from the event. however he believes his team handled the event well. "it's a matter of getting down to business at that point in time. everybody did their job. knew what they had to do. but was also very open to taking directions as well from csx." the federal railroad administration is still investigating the cause of june's train accident. news 10 will have that report when it becomes available. live in princeton, gary brian news 10. work is finally underway to replace a