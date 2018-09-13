Speech to Text for Regional Hospital receives stroke certification

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hospital. terre haute regional hospital received what's called "primary stroke center certification". the certification means a third party.. the american stroke association.. has reviewed regional's practices and said "you" will get consistent care when it comes to strokes. hospital leaders say "time" is the most important thing when it comes to strokes. the sooner a patient is treated.. the better chance of survival and living a normal life. a local hot spot for kids... is still looking for a new