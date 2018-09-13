Speech to Text for Vigo County Public Library receives award from breastfeeding group

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

representatives from the maple center stopped by the vigo county public library. they were there to present library leaders with the breast feeding friendly business award. august was breast feeding awareness month. the maple center wanted to honor businesses that provide safe spaces for women while nuring. the maple center say the library received the most nominations. library officials are thrilled to get this recognition. [b19]regional stroke certification-vo and.. a new honor for a local