Speech to Text for Speaker stops by Union Hospital to talk obesity rates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this epidemic has lead to medical and economic costs that top 1-trillion dollars! that's why union hospital welcomed dr. sandeep gupta to campus. he's a professor at the college of medicine for the university of illinois. he spoke about obesity's impacts on people and society. he called it a "man made problem" that requires "man mad solutions." "many of us see this in our daily lives, at work, at school, in our community, at church, that obesity ... we cannot escape it. what i want us to do is empower each other and try to help solve this problem." besides eating better, dr. gupta recommends getting 60 minutes of exercise daily.