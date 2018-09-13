Clear

Speaker stops by Union Hospital to talk obesity rates

Posted: Thu Sep 13 15:01:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 15:01:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this epidemic has lead to medical and economic costs that top 1-trillion dollars! that's why union hospital welcomed dr. sandeep gupta to campus. he's a professor at the college of medicine for the university of illinois. he spoke about obesity's impacts on people and society. he called it a "man made problem" that requires "man mad solutions." "many of us see this in our daily lives, at work, at school, in our community, at church, that obesity ... we cannot escape it. what i want us to do is empower each other and try to help solve this problem." besides eating better, dr. gupta recommends getting 60 minutes of exercise daily. a local library is getting some recognition today....
