Speech to Text for Elm Street attempted murder arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

attempted murder case. you may recall last friday.. terre haute police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the "15"- hundred block of elm street. this too happened in the very early morning hours. police found "ronnie caldwall" bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. one person.. the homeowner.. "michael dixon".. was arrested and preliminarily charged with maintaining a common nuisance. now.. authorities have another suspect in custody. "zavius king" is charged with "attempted murder" and "unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon". "king" was arrested in louisville on this warrant and an unrelated charge in kentucky. this investigation also remains active by the terre haute police department. back to you. we