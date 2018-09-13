Clear
Death investigation underway at 18th and Wabash

Death investigation underway at 18th and Wabash

Posted: Thu Sep 13 14:56:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 14:56:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

terre haute police investigations at this hour.. to bring us up to speed on both cases.. let's go now to news 10's "patrece dayton". patrece.. what can you tell us? first.. an active death investigation was launched by the terre haute police department early yesterday morning. authorities say at about a quarter till "2"- wednesday morning.. a passerby reported an un-responsive male was lying face down on the curb. that was on "18th street".. jus south of "wabash avenue". at this hour.. detectives have yet to publically identify the victim...pending family notification. police say until then.. the victim's name will "not" be released. again.. this death investigation is active. police tell us they will only release information "if" and "when" they deem it necessary. now.. onto our next case. an
