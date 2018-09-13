Speech to Text for Work starts to fill the Terre Haute sinkhole

anyway...it's thursday, septem. your top story today.. a sink hole has opened up at the intersection of 4th and ohio streets. it's a story we told you about yesterday. news 10s sarah lehman is live at that intersection with updates. she tells us about the progress the city has made in fixing the massive hole. rondrell... as you can see behind me they have started to repair this massive hole in the road. have started to repair this massive hole in the road. earlier this morning when i was out here they were getting the debris out and cleaning up the area to see kind of what they're working with and how they should go about filling the sink hole. a 20 foot deep sink hole opened up in downtown terre haute wednesday. causing a headache for the city. workers are now trying to fill the hole and get the intersection open to the public. we spoke to city leaders to see what caused it in the first place. "it gets to the point to where there's enough of a void underneath the pavement that the pavement can't hold itself anymore and then that's where the sink hole happens." meanwhile, some people in the area are still curious about it. chris long and kaylee thompkins were walking to the library when they came up on the sink hole... "i think that they're dangerous and need to be tended to as soon as possible." he's right... officials agree ... something needs to be done and soon. "if you get to close to it, it could collapse and take people with it." he doesn't want to see this bizarre occurence turn into a dangerous accident... "there's places where the pavements actually ...there's nothing under it still right now." crews are still working on filling the sink hole. coming up on news 10 at 6 i'll tell you how long you'll have to taking a different commute and how they're trying to prevent this from happening in the future. reporting live in downtown terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. new information on a couple of active