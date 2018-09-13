Speech to Text for Widow of WW1 soldier in Columbus remembers husband

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"one" veteran passed away. he was 110-years-old. however -- there is a widow of a world war i soldier -- who is still thriving in columbus, indiana. c-b-s "4" reports. /////////// "edna fern basham, widow of ww1 veteran i have 16 great great grand kids, 8 boys and 8 girls great great grandma edna basham is turning 103 in february we had the rations you know. we were only allowed one pair of shoes a year. of course you had to save them for the winter months you know everyday life has really changed for her over the last century her family is grateful shes still here to share her stories. ednas great granddaughter, grandson and 82 year old daughter...4 generations in one room one remembering one... who is no longer with them. edna fern basham, widow of ww1 veteran we were married in 1958 in jeffersonville indiana ednas second husband paul -- a soldier in panama during world war 1, known as a champion in checkers. william mcnulty, grandson in my memory he was second or third in the army and he had beat the champion of panama memories from a young boy of his hero grandfather... here is a certificate of discharge for grandpa basham these pieces of history are precious to him and his family. a dive into the past not many who lived it are around to tell any more william mcnulty, grandson looking backwards at the time you dont realize it and completely appreciate it as you're growing up edna and paul met in the 1950s - they married the next year ... and spent 20 years together before paul passed away at 8? years old. she still receives benefits for his service. their first date was at a drive-in movie edna fern basham, widow of ww1 veteran he reached out wanting to kiss me and i reached out and said i dont kiss on the first dates ada mcnulty, daughter he was always kind and generous and fun. always had something to talk about, tell tales her daughter ada gets to hear these tales all the time...because she shares a room with edna at a nursing home in columbus. ada mcnulty, 82 years old when the family got a letter from president carter about 1960s it was an honor of course in the family his family believs - his service and ednas gateway to this history deserve to be recognized william mcnulty, grandson for her to have such a bright mind and capable body for her age, we