Speech to Text for 4th and Ohio intersection remains closed while crews work to repair road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drivers. the intersection of 4th and ohio -- is still closed. and -- it could remain closed for several days. that's due to a massive sink- hole. now -- this is video from this morning. you can see -- crews working to fix this -- as quickly as possible. news 10 learned -- that yesterday, a firetruck -- crossed thru the intersection and discovered the hole. although it's dangerous... it hasn't stopped people from coming over and taking a look. "i drive over this... drive over it every day. park over there on my motorcycle and i just so happened to not drive over it today." again -- drivers -- please avoid the 4th and ohio intersection until further notice. we continue to follow and track -- hurricane