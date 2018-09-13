Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winds to hawaii! the storm is washing away homes -- and... bringing down trees and utility poles! forecasters say -- this storm could stick around for a few days... [c3]weather-wxwall another pleasant overnight tonight - partly cloudy a low at 62. this weekend is looking very nice: mainly sunny for your friday; a high at 85. more sunshine on saturday, a high at 86. sunny and mid-80s on sunday. overnight tonight - partly cloudy a low at 62. this weekend is looking very nice: mainly sunny for your friday; a high at 85. more sunshine on saturday, a high at 86. sunny and mid-80s on sunday. it's been "7" years since the last living u.s. world war overnight tonight - partly cloudy a low at 62. this weekend is looking very nice: mainly sunny for your friday; a high at 85. more sunshine on saturday, a high at 86. sunny and mid-80s on sunday. it's been "7" years since the last living u.s. world war