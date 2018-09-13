Clear

Police release more information on shooting

Two people facing charges after Friday morning incident in Terre Haute

Posted: Thu Sep 13 10:09:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 10:09:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Police release more information on shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in terre haute. police say -- it happened on friday morning. that's when -- officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired -- at a home on elm street. officers found -- "ronnie caldwell" -- bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. the homeowner, michael dixon -- was arrested. //////// detectives got an arrest warrant for -- "zavius king" of louisville, kentucky. he's charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. yesterday -- king was found in kentucky. king will eventually be brought back to terre haute. assistant police chief sean keen says -- more information is expected to be released on this case. a traffic alert for downtown -- terre haute drivers. the intersection of 4th and ohio --
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Widow of WW1 soldier in Columbus remembers husband

Image

4th and Ohio intersection remains closed while crews work to repair road

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Police release more information on shooting

Image

Death investigation underway near 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute

Image

Blue at the Crossroads September 14th & 15th Downtown

Image

The nice September weather streak continues.

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations