Blue at the Crossroads September 14th & 15th Downtown

Come enjoy your favorite midwestern blues and rock bands. There are food concessions, beer gardens and so much more

Posted: Thu Sep 13 07:51:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 07:51:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blues at the crossroads started as an outdoor party for the verve 19 years ago, and now has evolved into a terre haute tradition of a two day music festival. come enjoy your favorite midwestern blues and rock bands. there are food concessions, beer gardens, silent disco and much more! this is fun for the whole family. no outside food for drink allowed past gate. handicap accessible. limited picnic tables available: bringing your own lawn chair is encouraged. tickets will be available for purchase at entrances. children 16 and under get in for free. $5 half price discounts isu students, faculty and staff. military, fire fighters, & police $10 general admission enjoy best blues bands in the midwest. free children 16 and under free admission for kids 16 and under. friday: 6 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. saturday: 3 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. 7th and wabash, downtown terre haute vervenightclu b.com/blu esfest a massive sinkhole opens up at a busy intersection. we'll have a live look at the area drivers will need to avoid this morning. plus -- millions of people in the path of hurricane florence. what's expected ... plus
