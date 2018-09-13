Speech to Text for The nice September weather streak continues.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A little warmer with a light breeze. High: 81° Thursday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 62° Friday: Mainly sunny. Somewhat warmer. High: 84° Detailed Forecast: The nice September weather streak continues. High pressure continues its grip on the Wabash Valley. Sunshine can be expected through the weekend. While an early view looked as though remnants from Hurricane Florence would land here to start next week, the forecast is showing signals of staying dry. We're going with that assessment, for now. If something changes, we'll update you here and on News 10. Until then though, get out and enjoy some of this nice weather!