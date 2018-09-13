Clear

The nice September weather streak continues.

Posted: Thu Sep 13 03:45:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 03:49:56 PDT 2018

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A little warmer with a light breeze. High: 81° Thursday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 62° Friday: Mainly sunny. Somewhat warmer. High: 84° Detailed Forecast: The nice September weather streak continues. High pressure continues its grip on the Wabash Valley. Sunshine can be expected through the weekend. While an early view looked as though remnants from Hurricane Florence would land here to start next week, the forecast is showing signals of staying dry. We're going with that assessment, for now. If something changes, we'll update you here and on News 10. Until then though, get out and enjoy some of this nice weather! Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

