Speech to Text for Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

sinkhole in downtown terre haute. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 first at five. a ladder truck discovered the massive hole while crossing the intersection of 4th and ohio streets. news 10s alia blackburn has been giving us live updates throughout the day. she joins us now with how this sinkhole has become a tourist attraction all night long. [b4]th sinkhole tourist attraction-live vo if 4th and ohio street in downtown terre haute is part of your normal commute... you may want to find a different way around tomorrow morning. it's all thanks to this... we've been told this massive sinkhole is about 18-feet deep. the way it's looking -- i'm willing to bet you can expect today's closures to still hang around tomorrow. it all started around 3 o'clock today. that's when crews were called to the area. like we told you earlier -- a ladder truck crossed thru the intersection and noticed the hole. crews found large cracks in the pavement -- running from ohio street toward u-s- 41. the sinkhole was the center of attention in more ways than one. we spotted several people walking thru the closures -- who just had to get a look at the craziness for themselves. "i drive over this... drive over it every day. park over there on my motorcycle and i just so happened to not drive over it today." we do not know the official cause of the sinkhole just yet. in the meantime -- prepare for closures as crews continue to make repairs. we'll have the latest for you as it becomes available. in downtown terre haute -- ab -- back to you.