Clear

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Posted: Wed Sep 12 20:12:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 20:12:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sinkhole in downtown terre haute. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 first at five. a ladder truck discovered the massive hole while crossing the intersection of 4th and ohio streets. news 10s alia blackburn has been giving us live updates throughout the day. she joins us now with how this sinkhole has become a tourist attraction all night long. [b4]th sinkhole tourist attraction-live vo if 4th and ohio street in downtown terre haute is part of your normal commute... you may want to find a different way around tomorrow morning. it's all thanks to this... we've been told this massive sinkhole is about 18-feet deep. the way it's looking -- i'm willing to bet you can expect today's closures to still hang around tomorrow. it all started around 3 o'clock today. that's when crews were called to the area. like we told you earlier -- a ladder truck crossed thru the intersection and noticed the hole. crews found large cracks in the pavement -- running from ohio street toward u-s- 41. the sinkhole was the center of attention in more ways than one. we spotted several people walking thru the closures -- who just had to get a look at the craziness for themselves. "i drive over this... drive over it every day. park over there on my motorcycle and i just so happened to not drive over it today." we do not know the official cause of the sinkhole just yet. in the meantime -- prepare for closures as crews continue to make repairs. we'll have the latest for you as it becomes available. in downtown terre haute -- ab -- back to you. "stepping out of the darkness" for suicide
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations