Speech to Text for THN girls soccer beats THS

girls soccer seniors have never loss to terre haute south... the lady patriots were trying to keep that streak going tonight ... terre haute north visited terre haute south with the ball trophy on the line... lanee dillion with a nice stop in goal for south, but there was only so much she could do... north kept attacking her...sasha thompson committed to isu earlier in the week and she was showing off her talents..... her 15th goal of the season puts the lady patriots up two- nothing... beautiful corner kick by ellie price to sarah chatman.... chatman collides with the south goalee but is able to tap in a goal... north was great on corner kicks tonight ....liz humprhey the assist to chatman who scores off the header ... terre haute north was up four- nothing at the half... second half...maybe the best shot of the game....addison readinger from about 30 yards out just gets it over the south goalee and into to the top corner of the net ..... terre haute north shows why their ranked in the state, as they get theirs hands on the ball trophy once again..... north wins five- nothing...the lady patriots beat the rivals for the 10th straight time and bring home the ball trophy for a school record sixth consecutive year! [e5]ball trophy react-sot very important. we're seniors and wanted to keep it going. never loss to south. pretty big deal. just wanted to keep it going. important to keep the trophy, but also important to have the conference win. hopefully bring back the conference title this year. welcome back... terre haute north