Speech to Text for Getting ready for Blues Fest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- will start this week. downtown terre haute will transform into a stage for "blues at the crossroads" on friday. the event showcases live musicians -- all while highlighting the love for the arts. organizer "connie wrin" told news 10... the 2-day event brings in about 8-thousand people. money made goes to helping local students further their passion for music. connie: "i started music is key with community school of the arts and we provide guitars and a year's worth of music lessons for kids who are part of the reduced lunch program in the school corp." maddie: "just being here in terre haute temporarily, i feel like there's a lot of areas we can improve on and one of those is the arts and education within the schools. so it's cool that the community is putting on an event to bring that out within the community." streets will close friday morning at 7 a-m for set up. parking will be unavailable on wabash avenue -- between 6th and 8th streets and 7th street -- between cherry and ohio. terre haute north girls soccer faced