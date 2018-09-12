Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Posted: Wed Sep 12 19:24:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 19:24:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Getting ready for Blues Fest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- will start this week. downtown terre haute will transform into a stage for "blues at the crossroads" on friday. the event showcases live musicians -- all while highlighting the love for the arts. organizer "connie wrin" told news 10... the 2-day event brings in about 8-thousand people. money made goes to helping local students further their passion for music. connie: "i started music is key with community school of the arts and we provide guitars and a year's worth of music lessons for kids who are part of the reduced lunch program in the school corp." maddie: "just being here in terre haute temporarily, i feel like there's a lot of areas we can improve on and one of those is the arts and education within the schools. so it's cool that the community is putting on an event to bring that out within the community." streets will close friday morning at 7 a-m for set up. parking will be unavailable on wabash avenue -- between 6th and 8th streets and 7th street -- between cherry and ohio. terre haute north girls soccer faced
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations