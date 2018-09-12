Speech to Text for Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of activities for you and your family. news 10 stopped by meadows shopping center in terre haute. that's where we found workers setting up for oktoberfest. it's coming up this saturday and sunday. the annual festival celebrates german heritage. the first oktoberfest was held in munich, germany in 18-10 from october 12th until october 27th. you have a chance to learn all about bats this weekend!