Speech to Text for Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

children's museum will be closed next week. that's because it'll be working on some deep cleaning. the museum will be touching up paint.. and working on updating exhibits. it'll be closed starting this monday september 17th. it'll re-open with normal hours saturday the 22nd. the number of people around the world