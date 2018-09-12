Speech to Text for Terre Haute death investigation underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute tonight. that's where authorities are in the middle of a death investigation. news 10 is still working to get more information. however, we can tell you police are conducting the investigation in the area of 18th and wabash in terre haute. at this time police are not releasing the name of the victim nor any details of how the death occured. a terre haute interesection remains closed at this hour.. officials are