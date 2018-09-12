Speech to Text for Ashley Taia

ashley taia has signed to play professional basketball in australia... this will be a home coming for taia, who's from australia.... the 2018 isu grad played three season for the sycamores.... she played in 79 games, making 59 starts... during her career she averaged just over 10 points and four rebounds per game....