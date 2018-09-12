Clear
Grace Waggoner

Vincennes Rivet senior commits to UE

Posted: Wed Sep 12 18:56:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 18:56:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

high school athletics, i haven't seen this very often .... vincennes rivet star senior grace waggonner had division one offers for golf, basketball and track and field.... she's made it official, going with college basketball.... waggoner has verbally committed to the university of evansville... grace said staying close to home and wanting to turn around the aces program were the big factors in her decision... ue is getting a star ....this past season waggoner helped rivet finish as the 1a state runner- up... she was named an indiana junior all-star, after she averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game... waggoner is also the only athlete in rivet history to make it to state in three different sports.... former indiana state women's basketball player
