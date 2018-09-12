Speech to Text for Brian Evans

the school announced today, the former terre haute south basketball star is one of the six members for the hoosiers 2018 class..... evans played under bob knight from 1993 through 1996....he's 12th on the schools all-time scoring list with 1,701 points and 10th in rebounds with 750.... evans is one of just 12 hoosiers in program history to ever win the big ten mvp, he earned that in 1996 .... that same year he became the first player in the bob knight era to lead the big ten in scoring when he averaged 21.2 points per game.... following his senior year, evans was taken in the first round of the 1996 nba draft by the orlando magic, he played four season in the league... in my 15 years covering