Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scott Lawson

Scott Lawson will be next baseball coach at Terre Haute North

Posted: Wed Sep 12 18:54:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 18:54:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Scott Lawson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coach and they've kept it in the patriot family.... sports 10 has learned, pending school board approval scott lawson will be the next head coach.... lawson seen here graduated from terre haute north in 1997, he was a standout pitcher.... he started his college career at john a. logan....after one year the detroit tigers took him in the 29th round of the 1998 mlb draft, but he didn't go pro.... lawson went on to pitch at the university of georgia ... he was a member of the bulldogs 2001 college world series team.... he played three years professionally in the frontier league for kalamazoo and dubois county.... after his playing career he got into coaching....he was an assistant at rose-hulman from 2010-2013... he's also been an assistant at terre haute north the last few seasons and has been the terre haute rex pitching coach three of the last four years.... [e3]brian evans iu hall of fame-vo brian evans is going into the iu athletic hall of fame...
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations