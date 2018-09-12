Speech to Text for Scott Lawson

coach and they've kept it in the patriot family.... sports 10 has learned, pending school board approval scott lawson will be the next head coach.... lawson seen here graduated from terre haute north in 1997, he was a standout pitcher.... he started his college career at john a. logan....after one year the detroit tigers took him in the 29th round of the 1998 mlb draft, but he didn't go pro.... lawson went on to pitch at the university of georgia ... he was a member of the bulldogs 2001 college world series team.... he played three years professionally in the frontier league for kalamazoo and dubois county.... after his playing career he got into coaching....he was an assistant at rose-hulman from 2010-2013... he's also been an assistant at terre haute north the last few seasons and has been the terre haute rex pitching coach three of the last four years.... [e3]brian evans iu hall of fame-vo brian evans is going into the iu athletic hall of fame...