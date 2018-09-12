Getting into coding at a young age

Clear

future. but it may not be how you think.. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in washington, indiana. he joins us now to explain how students get ready for the workforce. behind me is griffith elementary. it is one of four elementary schools here in washington. all four schools are now teaching students skills to help land them careers. it's an ordinary day in mrs. roach's fifth grade class. "200 pixels forward" but she's teaching may not be so ordinary. "we have started to implement coding. basically it is all about computers. how they work. how they run." students work in a program. the interface is similar to that of a video game. allowing students to enjoy the experience while learning. "theres a need for these kids to, these students to graduate as adults and be employable in this region." students begin to learn coding as early as kindergarten. as kids get their hands on devices earlier and earlier, superintendent dan roach says it's important to work with that skill. "what we are attempting to do is put some skill set to what they are learning. and then it will give them a basis to take various other subjects and the computer skills that they may be able to apply basic engineering aspects to it as well." jo roach says students are adjusting to the new cirriculum well. "i tell you, i have 29 students. you could have heard a pin drop. it was amazing. they were highly engaged." highly engaged in their studies. jo roach says the opportunity is giving students a better look at their future. "it's important to expose our students to as many things as possible so they can find their passions." coding has been emplemented in all four elementary schools. currently there are four teachers who all four elementary schools. currently there are four teachers who specialize in the cirriculum. live in washington, gary brian news 10.
