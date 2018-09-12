Speech to Text for Parke County Suicide Walk

in indiana.. and 11th in illinois. it touches many families across the wabash valley. that's why news 10's lacey clifton is continuing the conversation about suicide awareness. a first of its kind suicide awareness walk is happening in parke county later this month. it's hard to look around and not see someone touched by loss from a suicide. as you can imagine the hands behind the upcoming event are no exception. liddy dowd-wright is a sanitarian with the parke county health department. but lately-- her work-- and a passion of hers have intertwined. "as i'm inspecting septics and doing permits, i mention the walk and, it's amazing how many people have said, my dad committed suicide, i lost my best friend." dowd-wright is organizing an out of the darkness suicide awareness walk later this month. but her connection to the cause of almost 45 thousand deaths each year-- is more than the people she meets on the street. "he was a 26-year-old beautiful soul. his name was justin hornsby. i'm sorry.// "he was just a great, great kid. close to my daughter and son. it was a tough loss." dowd-wright has carried the loss of hornsby in her heart since st. patrick's day 2017. she says the way hornsby's parents have handled the loss has been an inspiration to her-- sparking the idea for the walk. "that was something i really wanted to do to kind of pay it forward for them. so i got news recently they're going to make the trip to be at the walk and they're going to speak." and overall-- dowd-wright says even if you're scared, one of the best things you can do is talk to your loved ones. it could just save their lives. "if you feel in your heart, if your spidey senses are tingling and you think, 'hey i think there's a problem.' then absolutely reach out. make that connection. have that conversation." the parke county out of the darkness walk is september 22nd. the walk is at raccoon lake state recreation area. the event is free-- but donations are welcome. registration starts at 10 a-m and the walk starts at 11. a former terre haute south basketball